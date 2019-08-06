Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court reinstates Sarah Palin suit against New York Times

August 6, 2019 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has revived a defamation lawsuit Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the lawsuit on Tuesday, saying Palin must be allowed to collect evidence to support her claims.

Still, it said Palin’s burden of proof was high to show the Times acted with actual malice when it published an editorial titled “America’s Lethal Politics” in 2017.

The onetime Republican vice presidential nominee sued over the editorial published after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Advertisement

The Times’ editorial was corrected twice when readers complained it appeared to blame a political action committee belonging to Palin for “political incitement.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

A Times’ spokesperson says the newspaper is disappointed and will vigorously fight the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima