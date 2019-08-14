Listen Live Sports

Court voids stalking injunction involving Florida senator

August 14, 2019 11:44 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A stalking injunction imposed on a man who disagrees with a Florida state senator’s views on sex offenders has been overturned by an appeals court.

The 4th District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that the injunction violated Derek Logue’s free speech rights and did not meet other Florida legal requirements.

The injunction barred Logue from several forms of contact with or proximity to Democratic state Sen. Lauren Book, a well-known supporter of strict offender laws involving child sexual abuse.

Logue had protested Book’s appearance at a children’s march in Tallahassee. He also criticized her publicly at a New York film festival and through social media and blog posts.

A lower court granted the injunction, but the appeals judges found Logue’s conduct fell short of the legal definitions necessary for one.

