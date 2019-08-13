Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Daughter says Sri Lankan PM failed slain journalist father

August 13, 2019 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The daughter of a leading journalist killed during the rule of Sri Lanka’s former strongman has accused the current prime minister of not doing enough to prosecute the strongman’s brother for alleged involvement in her father’s killing. He is now the opposition’s presidential candidate.

Ahimsa Wickrematunge, daughter of Lasantha Wickrematunge, wrote to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday accusing him of using her father’s name to seek votes and not keeping his promise to achieve justice.

Lasantha Wickrematunga, editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper, was killed in 2009. His daughter filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court seeking damages from Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was a top defense official in his brother’s government for alleged involvement in the murder.

There was no immediate reaction from the prime minister’s office.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service