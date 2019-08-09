Listen Live Sports

DC councilman fined $20K over using role for personal gain

August 9, 2019 3:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C, councilman and former district transit authority chair has been fined $20,000 for flaunting his position and influence when trying to land outside jobs.

News outlets report the city’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability approved Councilman Jack Evans’ settlement Thursday. Councilmembers can hold outside jobs, but the board found Evans violated personal gain rules. Evans’ office says he doesn’t admit guilt but recognizes this resolution avoids a costly dispute.

Email records show Evans flaunted his positions as councilman and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board chair. The FBI raided Evans’ home in June just before he resigned from the WMATA board, whose ethics committee found that he didn’t disclose a profitable conflict-of-interest.

An independent city council and federal probe into Evans’ private consulting business are ongoing.

