Detained writer urges Australia to help free him from China

August 28, 2019 11:36 pm
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese Australian writer detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage is urging to Australia to maintain diplomatic pressure for his release.

Yang Hengjun has been detained since January and China says he was formally arrested last week by the Beijing branch of China’s National Security Bureau on “suspicion of espionage.”

Yang said in a statement released by a Sydney-based friend on Thursday he is “extremely grateful” to Australia’s prime minister, foreign minister, other Australian lawmakers, and diplomats “for their help.”

Yang was taken into custody upon arriving in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York in January.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has made multiple representations on his behalf to her Chinese counterpart Wangi Yi. China had told Australia to respect its legal process.

