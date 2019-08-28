Listen Live Sports

DHS chief in El Salvador for security, migration talks

August 28, 2019 5:09 pm
 
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The acting U.S. homeland security secretary is in El Salvador to discuss regional security and irregular migration.

Kevin McAleenan met privately with diplomats and DHS officials Wednesday before scheduled discussions with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and his foreign and justice ministers.

The Trump administration has been pressuring Central American nations and Mexico to stem the flow of migrants and asylum seekers toward the U.S. border.

Migrants’ rights advocates in El Salvador have criticized the talks as lacking transparency.

The visit was the third by high-level U.S. officials to El Salvador in a little over a month. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came July 21 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

