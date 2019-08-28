Listen Live Sports

Early Confederate flag removed from Indiana war monument

August 28, 2019 2:31 pm
 
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A replica of an early Confederate flag has been removed from a flagpole near a Civil War monument in southwestern Indiana after a county official says “misunderstandings” kept it flying.

Knox County Commissioners President Kellie Streeter says the commissioners “weren’t fully aware” the flag represented the Confederacy, but it’s been replaced with an Indiana state flag outside the county courthouse in Vincennes.

She says “misunderstandings” about its origins kept it flying among seven different flags the Marine Corps League owns and maintains near the war monument.

The replica Confederate flag differs in design and represents the Confederacy’s first official flag, which flew for one year starting in early 1861.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the replica flag features a circle of white stars against a blue background and a white stripe flanked by two red stripes.

Information from: Vincennes Sun-Commercial, http://www.vincennes.com

