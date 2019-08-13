Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Mexico official jailed pending trial on corruption charge

August 13, 2019 5:04 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge on Tuesday ordered former Cabinet member Rosario Robles to be held in jail pending trial on corruption charges.

Prosecutors have accused Robles of “wrongful exercise of public service” related to the alleged diversion of up to $260 million in public funds.

Robles held multiple posts in former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, including as the secretary of social development. The accusations date to June 2014 when Robles was in that role. Prosecutors say she was aware of the diversion of funds but never denounced it.

Robles has denied wrongdoing. She is the first member of Peña Nieto’s administration to be jailed.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declined to say Tuesday whether Peña Nieto might be linked to what he called an “open” investigation.

