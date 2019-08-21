Listen Live Sports

Feds arrest former state police union leader and lobbyist

August 21, 2019 11:58 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested the former president of and the lobbyist for the Massachusetts State Police labor union after they say the two misused union funds for personal gain.

FBI and Internal Revenue Service agents arrested Dana Pullman, the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Anne Lynch, a State House lobbyist, at their homes on Wednesday.

They face federal conspiracy and obstruction charges. Pullman’s lawyer said Wednesday his client denies the charges. A message seeking comment was left with Lynch’s lobbying firm.

The arrests aren’t related to the overtime abuse scheme that’s shaken the State Police. Pullman had been a vocal defender of the dozens of current and former troopers charged in that case.

Pullman resigned from his union post and the state police last September, citing personal reasons.

