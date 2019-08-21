Listen Live Sports

First sexual misconduct report issued for prep school

August 21, 2019 4:17 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school marred by sexual misconduct allegations has released its first report on the frequency of such allegations, as required by state authorities.

The report issued Wednesday by a compliance overseer at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, summarizes sexual and physical misconduct allegations reported to the school during the first six months of 2019. An agreement with the attorney general subjected the school to greater oversight in lieu of criminal charges for incidents going back decades.

The report lists 33 incidents reported between Jan. 1 and June 30, including two reports of nonconsensual sexual intercourse.

The report recommends reducing barriers to reporting such incidents and improving record keeping, both of which the school said it’s doing.

