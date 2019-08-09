Listen Live Sports

Florida governor asks high court to rule on felon voting

August 9, 2019 1:16 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican governor is asking the state’s high court to rule on whether convicted felons must pay all fines and fees before getting their voting rights restored in a move that competes with ongoing litigation in federal court on that same question.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked the Florida Supreme Court justices to issue an opinion on whether felons must pay all fines and fees before they are eligible to register to vote.

Last year, Florida voters approved Amendment 4, restoring voting rights for felons other than convicted murderers and sex offenders.

In response, the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature passed a bill this spring that requires felons to pay all fines and fees before their voting rights are restored. Amendment 4 supporters are challenging the new law in federal court.

