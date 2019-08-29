Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida high court set to clarify voting rights for felons

August 29, 2019 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to clarify whether the state can continue restricting voting privileges to felons who have unpaid fines and fees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had asked the high court for an advisory opinion amid legal challenges to a new state law implementing the restoration of voting rights for former felons.

Voters last year overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to as many as 1.4 million felons who have completed their sentences.

In response, the Republican-controlled Legislature stipulated that to complete sentences felons must pay all fines and fees before getting their voting rights restored. DeSantis signed the bill into law, and voting rights groups sued in federal court.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court announced Thursday that it would hear oral arguments on the governor’s request in November.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs