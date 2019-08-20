Listen Live Sports

Former inmate of Sachsenhausen camp, Vojmir Srdecny, dies

August 20, 2019 8:36 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Vojmir Srdecny, a survivor of the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp who campaigned to uphold the memory of Czech political prisoners, has died at the age of 99.

The Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum said Tuesday that Srdecny died Aug. 14, without providing further details.

Srdecny was among more than 1,000 Czech students imprisoned at Sachsenhausen in November 1939 after they had protested against the killing by German police of fellow student Jan Opletal in occupied Prague.

Srdecny was released from the camp after a year. He resumed his studies after the war, becoming a leading figure in promoting sports for rehabilitation and the disabled.

The Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum said Srdecny visited the former camp again in 2005 and was vice-president of the International Sachsenhausen Committee for many years.

