The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Former State Department official pleads guilty in bid probe

August 9, 2019 1:32 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former State Department employee has pleaded guilty to disclosing confidential bid proposals in an effort to help a friend win a lucrative government contract for embassy furniture.

In a news release, prosecutors say 69-year-old Patricia DeLaughter pleaded guilty Friday to illegally disclosing contractor bid or proposal information. She faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in November.

Delaughter was responsible for procuring furniture for United States embassies. Prosecutors say that from December 2016 to March 2017, DeLaughter and another State Department official knowingly disclosed confidential bid prices and design plans of at least three competitors to furniture company executive Steven Anstine.

The information enabled Anstine to win the contract with a bid of about $1.56 million.

Anstine pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally obtaining contractor bid or proposal information.

