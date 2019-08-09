Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France responds to Trump criticism, free to speak on Iran

August 9, 2019 12:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France said Friday it doesn’t need authorization to speak out on Iran issues, in a response to criticism by President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Thursday that people purporting to represent the U.S., including French President Emmanuel Macron, are giving Iran “mixed signals.”

He added that he knows Macron means well, but that “no one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!”

In a written statement Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France “speaks with total sovereignty” and is committed to try to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Advertisement

“France commits strongly to peace and security in the region, and commits to enabling de-escalation. France requires no authorization to do so,” he said.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Macron has taken a lead role in trying to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

Macron “is of course keeping the U.S. authorities informed” of his diplomatic efforts, Le Drian said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot