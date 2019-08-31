Listen Live Sports

France’s Macron talks to Iranian president, urges restraint

August 31, 2019 5:25 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has talked with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and urged Tehran to show restraint amid rising tensions in the region.

Macron’s office said Saturday that the French leader asked Iran to “take necessary measures” to encourage negotiations in Yemen’s war and urged Iran to show “the greatest restraint in Lebanon so that nothing compromises stability in this moment of great tension.”

The tense standoff between Israel and Iran around Lebanon has pushed the bitter adversaries closer toward open, armed conflict in recent weeks.

The office says Macron also pushed again for Iran to adhere to its nuclear agreement, after trying earlier to arrange a U.S.-Iran meeting. Macron is trying to play mediator to save the 2015 U.N. accord curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions that President Donald Trump rejects.

