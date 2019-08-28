Listen Live Sports

Gazans bury policemen killed in rare attacks within strip

August 28, 2019 8:27 am
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians are taking part in funerals of three Hamas policemen killed in rare bombings at Gaza City checkpoints the previous night.

Hamas’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that investigations were ongoing, but an officer close to the probe said a suicide bomber was involved in one of the blasts that had targeted two checkpoints.

Hamas’ security service was investigating whether the other also involved a suicide bomber. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.

The militant Hamas group hasn’t identified possible perpetrators, but the bombings bear the hallmarks of extremists influenced by the Islamic State group.

Hamas, which has run Gaza since 2007, has fought several rounds of bloody fighting with radical Salafists. However, these were the first coordinated bombings at Hamas-run checkpoints.

