Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German police allege man killed son and himself from bridge

August 4, 2019 11:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police in central Germany say a man is suspected of throwing his 9-year-old son off a highway bridge before jumping to his death.

The police said officers found a “farewell letter” in the 36-year-old man’s car after another driver alerted them late Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, police in Hesse state said the boy’s mother reported learning of his death when she saw the letter on social media.

The father’s actions took place five days after a different man pushed a woman and her 8-year-old son in front of a train at Frankfurt train station, killing the boy .

Advertisement

Central Hesse police spokesman Martin Ahlich said the two incidents couldn’t be compared because “on the one side we have a perpetrator who was a stranger and in the other case a father and son.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax