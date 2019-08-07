Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German woman arrested on Islamic State membership charges

August 7, 2019 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors have arrested a German woman on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Sibel H., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, also faces war crimes and weapons charges.

They allege she traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join IS, and ended up in Mosul, Iraq. Prosecutors say they lived in homes seized by IS, and she ran the household to support her husband’s work as a nurse in an IS hospital.

As the Islamic State group began to collapse, they fled through Kurdish-controlled areas in the north and were captured by a militia in 2017.

Advertisement

Prosecutors refused to provide further information on her or her husband.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield