The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Gillibrand to visit St. Louis to decry state abortion limits

August 13, 2019 4:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is planning to hold a reproductive rights town hall in St. Louis, home of Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic.

A new state law bans most abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy. But the restrictions have yet to take effect and have been challenged in federal court.

The New York senator has made defending women’s rights the bedrock of her presidential bid. Gillibrand’s campaign says the town hall will be held Sunday, and she’s also meeting privately with providers and patients.

Gillibrand also visited Georgia to protest that state’s tough, new abortion limits and was the first 2020 White House hopeful to say she’d nominate only Supreme Court justices who consider the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion settled law. Other Democratic presidential candidates followed suit.

