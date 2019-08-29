Listen Live Sports

Grants announced for environmental education in Baltimore

August 29, 2019 4:45 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is getting some federal funding for environmental education programs.

Rep. John Sarbanes announced Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $120,000 to give high school students immersive environmental education opportunities.

The Parks & People Foundation and the Living Classrooms Foundation will each receive $60,000 to strengthen environmental learning programs in the city.

Both organizations are Baltimore-based nonprofits.

Funding for the Parks & People Foundation will support a new program for Baltimore high school students to explore and design green spaces.

Funding for Living Classrooms will help students work on community service projects to reduce stormwater runoff pollution.

