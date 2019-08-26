Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Greece to scrap last capital restrictions dating from crisis

August 26, 2019 9:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says the country will soon lift the last remaining restrictions imposed on bank depositors more than four years ago at the height of the country’s financial crisis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday the removal of the restrictions, known as capital controls, next week will end a long “cycle of insecurity.” The restrictions mostly concern movement of funds abroad, for both individuals and businesses.

Greek authorities imposed the measures in June 2015 to stop a developing bank run as depositors panicked by the government’s escalating clash with its bailout creditors made mass cash withdrawals.

At first, depositors were only allowed to withdraw 60 euros ($66) a day, but the limit was gradually relaxed and then scrapped.

Advertisement

Greece was kept afloat by international bailouts from 2010-2018.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution