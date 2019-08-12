Listen Live Sports

Greek court sets bail for French skipper in fatal accident

August 12, 2019 8:45 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has released on bail a French speedboat skipper whose vessel rammed a small fishing boat, killing two people and seriously injuring a third.

The court on Monday set a 50,000-euro bail and ordered the 44-year-old to appear once a month at the French embassy in Belgium, where he lives.

No trial date was set. The accident occurred Friday night near the resort of Porto Heli, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Athens. The skipper left the scene and turned himself in to authorities the following day, accompanied by his lawyer.

The roughly 10-meter (33-foot) speedboat with 11 people on board rammed the five-meter (15-foot) fishing boat carrying three people. The smaller boat was cut in half.

The Associated Press

