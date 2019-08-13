Groups ask NC regulators to revoke 2018 pipeline permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Environmental groups that promote renewable energy want North Carolina regulators to cancel a key state water quality permit issued to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Leaders of the North Carolina Climate Solutions Coalition and Friends of the Earth announced a petition Tuesday to the Department of Environmental Quality, asking that the January 2018 permit be revoked.

Legal challenges have delayed construction of the 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline, which is designed to carry natural gas from West Virginia into Virginia and North Carolina.

The petition says the department’s water quality division lacked key information about the pipeline’s potential extension into South Carolina. It says additional infrastructure built in Robeson County will disproportionately harm members of the Lumbee tribe who live there.

Dominion Energy, Duke Energy and Southern Co. are building the pipeline.

This story has been corrected. The group’s name is North Carolina Climate Solutions Coalition, not North Carolina Climate Solutions Network.

