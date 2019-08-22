Listen Live Sports

Gun-control group launches ad blitz for Virginia state races

August 22, 2019 9:41 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A national gun-control group will target Republican state lawmakers in Virginia’s suburban swing districts ahead of a pivotal election this fall.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the group Everytown for Gun Safety is beginning a digital advertising blitz that will focus on northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads.

The Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund has promised to spend $2.5 million this year in Virginia. The group views the state as a proving ground for the gun-control issue ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The strategy illuminates the path that Democrats believe they can take to win control of the Statehouse this fall. All 140 seats are up for election.

If Democrats are successful in Virginia, their efforts could inform national party efforts next year.

