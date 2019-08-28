Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hampton VA Medical Center gets new director

August 28, 2019 5:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A 28-year veteran of the Navy Medical Service Corps will be the new director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Virginia.

The Daily Press reports David Collins’ hiring was announced Tuesday by VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, which covers veteran’s hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. He’ll oversee care at the hospital and outpatient clinics in Virginia Beach and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Collins was most recently the executive assistant to the Navy Surgeon General. He previously worked at two naval hospitals and was the executive officer of a NATO multinational medical unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The center has an operating budget of over $350 million a year and a growth rate more than four times the national average.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins