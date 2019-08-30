Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hezbollah: drones were likely flown from Israeli gunboats

August 30, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — The TV station of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says two drones used in an alleged attack south of Beirut were flown from Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese coast.

Al-Manar TV’s report Friday came five days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold while another exploded and crashed nearby.

The TV reported that Hezbollah handed over the drones to the Lebanese army after conducting its investigation.

Hezbollah had said its explosive experts found that one drone was laden with highly explosive materials, suggesting the aerial vehicles were designed to carry out attacks. One drone was initially thought to be a reconnaissance drone.

Advertisement

Israeli media reported early this week, Israeli drones targeted a Beirut facility housing a “planetary mixer,” a large industrial machine that is critical to making missiles.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space