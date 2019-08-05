Listen Live Sports

Hogan meets with FBI, state officials, to discuss security

August 5, 2019 5:43 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has met with state and federal law enforcement officials to discuss security issues, including the threat posed by racially motivated extremists.

Hogan met Monday with Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. The superintendent of the Maryland State Police and Hogan’s homeland security advisor also attended.

The meeting was scheduled before this weekend’s shootings in Texas and Ohio. The governor added the topic of racially motivated crime after the shootings. Hogan says they discussed steps to fight what he called “the threat posed by the evil of white supremacists.”

Hogan says the state is monitoring open-source media and online activity for potential threats.

Hogan says officials also reviewed efforts to address violent crime in Baltimore and disrupt gangs and criminal enterprises.

