The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
House subpoenas Lewandowski, ex-Trump aide in Trump probe

August 15, 2019 2:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and a former White House aide as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said his committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Sept. 17 “as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable.”

Lewandowski and Dearborn both featured prominently in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. The report says Lewandowski and Dearborn were aware of Trump’s efforts to have Mueller fired.

The Trump administration has blocked former aides from testifying before Congress, setting off a legal battle that is expected to deepen in the fall.

In a tweet, Lewandowski said it was “sad and pathetic that Congressman Nadler is harassing private citizens” and referred to the Russia investigation as old news.

Bill Coffield, a lawyer for Dearborn, told The Associated Press that he had not yet seen the subpoena but would review it with his client and discuss their options.

The Judiciary panel is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction and indicated in a May news conference that it was up to Congress to decide what to do with his findings.

