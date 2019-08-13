Listen Live Sports

How major stock indexes fared Tuesday

August 13, 2019 5:49 pm
 
Stocks shot higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the U.S. said it would delay tariffs on Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and other items typically on holiday shopping lists.

The latest turn in the U.S.-China trade war helped the market erase much of the losses from the previous two days. Retailers and makers of electronics and toys rose sharply. Gold fell and bond yields rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,926.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.54 points, or 1.4%, to 26,279.91.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9%, to 8,016.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 16.30 points, or 1.1%, to 1,510.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.67 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 7.53 points, or 0.03%.

The Nasdaq is up 57.22 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.47 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 419.47 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 2,952.45 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,381.08 points, or 20.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 162.02 points, or 12%.

