The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

August 26, 2019 4:58 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday after President Donald Trump said China wants to make a deal on trade.

Traders were encouraged after Trump said his negotiators had received encouraging calls from China on Sunday, however China’s foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such calls.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.27 points, or 1.1%, to 2,878.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.93 points, or 1.1%, to 25,898.83.

The Nasdaq rose 101.97 points, or 1.3%, to 7,853.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 16.52 points, or 1.1%, to 1,476.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.53 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 2,571.37 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,218.46 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 127.44 points, or 9.5%.

