The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Hundreds rally in Kentucky for gun control legislation

August 8, 2019 10:34 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan traveled to Kentucky to call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring House-backed gun regulation bills to the U.S. Senate floor for a vote.

Ryan, a Democrat running for president, led a “caravan” Thursday from northeast Ohio to McConnell’s hometown of Louisville.

Hundreds of supporters of gun control legislation gathered at the city’s Muhammad Ali Center to hear Ryan and others.

Ryan says he wants to get “weapons of war … off the streets.” Nine people were killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Ryan’s home state, hours after a shooting at a Texas Walmart.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth of Louisville said Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, wanted the rally held at the Ali Center. She says the late civil rights icon would have supported the effort.

