The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
IMF dispatches technical staff team to Argentina

August 23, 2019 5:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is sending a technical team to Argentina on Saturday to discuss the policy plans of President Mauricio Macri’s administration.

The IMF said Friday that the team headed by Roberto Cardarelli will also meet with the economic advisers of the main candidates in the October presidential election.

Argentina’s stocks and currency have lost value since center-left presidential candidate Alberto Fernández and his unrelated running mate, former President Cristina Fernández, topped Macri this month by 16 percentage points in primary voting for the country’s political parties— a margin large enough to suggest they might win a first-round victory in the Oct. 27 general election.

Argentina has received $44.1 billion since the IMF approved a $56 billion loan in 2018.

