In letter, US senators push Amazon to remove unsafe products

August 29, 2019 5:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Three U.S. senators are pushing Amazon to remove unsafe products from its online store, spurred by a Wall Street Journal investigation that found that more than 4,000 products on the site were mislabeled, declared unsafe or banned by regulators.

In a letter addressed to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the senators repeated information reported in last week’s Journal story and asked Bezos to respond to a list of questions, including how Amazon will insure that it doesn’t sell products that have been recalled.

Amazon confirmed Thursday that it had received the letter, and pointed to a blog post it published last week saying that it invested $400 million to make sure its products are “safe, complaint, and authentic.”

The senators gave Amazon a month to respond to their questions.

