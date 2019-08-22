Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian court orders ex-finance minister held for questioning

August 22, 2019 9:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has ordered that a former finance minister belonging to the opposition Congress party be held for four days for police questioning in suspected bribery and money laundering cases.

Palaniappan Chidambaram appeared before Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Thursday, a day after he was arrested by federal investigators at his New Delhi home.

Prosecutors say Chidambaram as the country’s finance minister in 2007 facilitated 3 billion rupees ($43 million) in foreign investment in an Indian media company, which allegedly paid kickbacks to his son, Karti Chidambaram. His son has been named as a defendant in the case.

Chidambaram and his son deny the allegations and accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing a political vendetta.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff