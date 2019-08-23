Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian government announces steps to boost economy

August 23, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has rolled back a surcharge on foreign portfolio investment and announced steps to lower interest rates on home and auto loans to boost India’s faltering economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government will also withdraw a tax on investments by startups to help raise private investment and create jobs.

The surcharge on foreign portfolio investment was announced in India’s budget in July after the Hindu nationalist-led government won a massive victory for a second term. It applied to individuals earning more than 20 million rupees ($280,000) annually and led to a sharp fall in Indian equity markets.

Sitharaman announced the steps at a news conference Friday.

Advertisement

Economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in January-March with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow