Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran leader urges Muslims to block ‘doomed’ US peace plan

August 10, 2019 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader called on all Muslims to support the Palestinian people in their opposition to the Trump administration’s “deal of the century” Middle East peace plan.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a letter Saturday marking the Islamic hajj pilgrimage, said the still-unreleased U.S. plan was a “ruse” that’s “doomed to failure.”

He also called for “active participation” in efforts to block the U.S. plan, which faces deep skepticism from the Palestinians because of policies they see as biased toward Israel.

The Trump administration plan centers on a $50 billion Palestinian investment and infrastructure proposal, but avoids core political issues that are key to resolving the dispute.

Advertisement

This year’s hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia comes amid heightened tensions in the nearby Persian Gulf between the U.S. and Iran.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot