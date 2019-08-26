Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iranian president defends his foreign minister’s visit to G7

August 26, 2019 3:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president is defending his foreign minister’s surprise visit to the G-7 summit, saying he’s himself ready to go anywhere to negotiate a way out of the crisis following the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal.

Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech Monday: “If I knew that going to a meeting and visiting a person would help my country’s development and resolve the problems of the people, I would not miss it.”

Rouhani stressed that “we have to negotiate, we have to find a solution, and we have to solve the problem.”

He added there will be a meeting of Iranian officials later in the day to discuss Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit Sunday to France’s Biarritz, where leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies were meeting.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution