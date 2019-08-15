Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Iraq takes security measures following weapons depot blast

August 15, 2019 11:57 am
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is ordering all military camps and munitions warehouses to be moved outside Iraqi cities following a massive explosion at an ammunition depot that killed one civilian and wounded 13.

In a statement issued Thursday following a national security meeting, Iraq’s prime minister also ordered the cancellation of all aviation approvals for flights throughout the country, including reconnaissance, drones, jets and helicopters — unless authorized by the commander of the armed forces.

Monday night’s explosion at a military base southwest of Baghdad shook the Iraqi capital and sent explosives and mortar shooting up the sky, damaging nearby homes and killing one person.

The federal police base houses a weapons depot belonging to a militia group under the umbrella of the mainly Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

