Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli tycoon ordered to trial over alleged Guinea bribes

August 12, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say an Israeli billionaire has been ordered to stand trial on corruption and bribery charges allegedly involving a widow of Guinea’s former president.

Prosecutors in Geneva allege that diamond-mining magnate Beny Steinmetz and two other defendants paid $10 million in bribes to squeeze out a competitor for mining rights in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region between 2005 and 2010.

The three are accused of issuing false contracts and invoices to hide bribes allegedly paid to a wife of Guinean President Lansana Conte, who died in 2008.

The prosecutors’ office said Monday the charges include corruption of foreign officials and falsifying documents. It said the public prosecutor plans to seek sentences of two to 10 years in detention.

Advertisement

Israeli authorities arrested Steinmetz in December 2016. He was later released under restrictive conditions.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter