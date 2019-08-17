Listen Live Sports

Ivanka Trump adds Colombia to upcoming South America trip

August 17, 2019 12:17 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is adding a stop in Colombia to a previously announced trip to South America in September to focus on the economic empowerment of women in developing countries.

The White House said last week that President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser plans to visit Paraguay and Argentina to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Dates for her travel have not been announced.

The women’s global development program was launched in February and focuses on providing job training and financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes to help women in developing countries prosper financially.

In April, Ivanka Trump traveled to Ethiopia and Ivory Coast in Africa to promote her initiative.

