Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Journalist detained on Mexican military base

August 1, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says a journalist and two retired soldiers have been detained after entering a military base north of the capital under false pretenses and recording video.

Ciro Gómez Leyva said via Twitter on Thursday that reporter Humberto Padgett who works on his Radio Formula show was briefly detained and was expected to be released later in the day.

An army statement says the two former soldiers accompanying the reporter were carrying guns registered to a private security company.

It says they told guards at the base in Santa Lucia that they were getting medical treatment and also going to an educational facility. The army says they were found recording video and tried to flee.

Advertisement

The Mexican government plans to build a controversial commercial airport at the base.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office