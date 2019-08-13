Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge accused of aiding wanted immigrant gets pay restored

August 13, 2019 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court says a judge charged with helping an immigrant escape a federal agent waiting to arrest him can be paid while her legal battle plays out.

The Supreme Judicial Court reversed course Tuesday and ruled that Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph can collect her annual salary of $181,000. It also ordered her to receive back pay dating to late April.

Joseph has been suspended while she fights federal criminal charges for allegedly helping a man from the Dominican Republic slip out a back door of her courthouse while a federal immigration officer was waiting for him. She has pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice. A former court officer also was charged.

The case has drawn national attention, with Joseph’s lawyer denouncing her indictment as “absolutely political.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service