Judge sides with American Airlines over worker slowdown

August 12, 2019 7:01 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has scored a victory in court over two unions representing mechanics who the airline says are taking part in an illegal work slowdown.

A federal judge Monday ordered the unions to tell workers to take all steps to avoid interfering with American’s operations.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles McBryde found merit in statistics compiled by American showing that starting earlier this year, workers began taking longer to fix planes and delayed more tasks. The judge wrote that the only reasonable explanation was that mechanics were acting deliberately to gain leverage in contract negotiations.

American sued the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in May. The unions denied wrongdoing.

Southwest also sued its mechanics’ union this year, then settled on a new contract.

