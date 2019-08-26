Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge weighs defamation claim against Roy Moore

August 26, 2019 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge will weigh whether Roy Moore made statements during the 2017 U.S. Senate race that could be considered defamatory against a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The judge heard arguments Monday in Moore’s effort to dismiss the defamation lawsuit.

Leigh Corfman said Moore molested her decades ago, when she was 14 and he was 32. Corfman filed a lawsuit saying Moore and his campaign defamed her as a liar when they denied the accusation.

Corfman attorney Jeff Doss said Moore and his camp made systematic attacks on her credibility and motivation.

Advertisement

Moore attorney Melissa Isaak argued Moore has a right to defend himself and call the accusations untrue.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Moore is asking a judge to rule in his favor instead of sending the case to trial.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution