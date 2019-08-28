Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judiciary panel probes Trump pitch to host G7 at golf course

August 28, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee says it will investigate President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his Miami-area golf course host next year’s Group of Seven summit with foreign leaders.

The panel said Wednesday it will hold hearings on the matter and request documents. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Constitution “demands that President Trump’s private interests and official conduct remain separate.”

Trump suggested holding the next G-7 Summit at his Doral golf resort while attending this year’s gathering in Biarritz, France. He said the resort has “luxurious rooms” and “incredible conference rooms” and insisted he had no interest in profiting from the event.

Several lawsuits winding through the courts assert that Trump has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans the president from taking gifts from foreign governments.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins