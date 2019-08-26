Listen Live Sports

Kuwait’s emir, 90, appears for first time after health scare

August 26, 2019 4:02 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruling emir has appeared publicly for the first time after a still-unexplained health scare.

The state-run KUNA news agency published photographs of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Monday and said he met the country’s crown prince and others.

Sheikh Sabah appeared healthy and spoke briefly in one video released by authorities.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback.”

That came after visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that he was “praying for Emir’s speedy recovery,” without elaborating.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He’s pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the ongoing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria.

