Lebanon’s Hezbollah group rules out wider war with Israel

August 28, 2019 5:59 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant Hezbollah group is ruling out a wider war with Israel but says it will carry out a surprise attack in retaliation for an alleged Israeli drone assault south of Beirut over the weekend.

Naim Kassem told Russia Today in an interview that aired late on Tuesday that Hezbollah will not be “intimidated by threats of war in order not to retaliate. There was an aggression and we said we will retaliate and this is what will happen.”

He refused to elaborate, saying that “we want the strike to be surprising and therefore, it is not in our interest to reveal more details.”

Kassem’s comments came just days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

