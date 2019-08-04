Listen Live Sports

Man accused of threats against Temple University, police

August 4, 2019 12:10 pm
 
TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition in a Walmart store.

Twenty-nine-year-old Patrick Buhler was arraigned Saturday on misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment counts.

Authorities in Bucks County allege he talked to a customer Wednesday in the Tullytown Walmart about security at Temple University and said the customer would “see something on the news” soon.

Authorities said he later told investigators that the comments were a mistake and he didn’t know why he made them.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message left at a number listed for Buhler wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

