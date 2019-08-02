Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to bribing DC police for confidential info

August 2, 2019 4:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to felony bribery for paying more than $40,000 to police employees in the nation’s capital for confidential information from traffic crash reports.

The Washington Post reports 60-year-old Marvin Parker admitted Wednesday to bribing the two employees for the information, which the department restricted access to in 2015. Prosecutors say Parker owns RPM Associates, a Maryland-based consulting firm.

Court records say Parker bribed the workers from 2015 through 2017 and used the data to identify people involved in crashes. They say he would then contact them and offer to help them obtain legal and medical services. Police say the workers are no longer with the department.

Parker hasn’t been detained and no sentencing date has been set. His attorney, Damon Colbert, declined to comment.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office